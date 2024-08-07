Hormesis Attire Starts A New Era Of Hollywood Celebrity Apparel Launching On The West Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Oliver Lang and Alex Fraige-creators of HORMESIS ATTIREHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Hollywood's celebrity apparel culture, a new brand is making Fashion statements with its unique blend of tradition and contemporary style: Hormesis Attire. Founded by the dynamic duo Oliver Lang and Alex Fraige, who drew inspiration from their energetic years playing paintball, Hormesis Attire is rooted in the rich heritage of Bali, Indonesia, and crafted with the traditional Batik technique.CopyHormesis Attire is more than just a clothing brand; it's a tribute to the timeless art of Batik. Based in Bali, each piece in their collection is hand-stamped with beeswax using a copper stamp honoring Heritage with Style. The intricate patterns are then dyed with natural plant-based dyes, and the beeswax is removed, leaving behind unique, stunning designs. This Batik process, a cultural hallmark of Bali, ensures that every garment is a work of art, infused with tradition and modernity.From Paintball Memories to Fashion Icons, Lang and Fraige's journey began with a love for paintball, where style and superstition played pivotal roles. The lucky shirts and worn headbands from their past inspired them to create products that carry the same significance. Hormesis headbands are crafted for those who strive to achieve their goals, be it winning tournaments, bonding with friends and family, or capturing the adrenaline of the game. These headbands are not just accessories; they are symbols of dedication, confidence, and style.Concerned about the environmental impact of synthetic dyes, Hormesis Attire is committed to sustainable and responsible fabric dyeing. Established in 1998, the brand utilizes natural dyes made from local plants, harvested from their one-hectare garden. This eco-friendly approach not only honors ancient cultural values but also sets a new direction for the textile industry, promoting sustainability and reducing environmental damage. They created a sustainable fashion line for a better future.To maintain the quality and longevity of the Hormesis Attire garments and headbands, they are suggested to hand wash them and air dry. Avoid using warm or hot machine washes or dryers, as these items are made with natural fabrics and dyes. Each piece is crafted with care and designed to embody the values of doing the best, being present, and achieving your objectives fearlessly embraced by unique pieces.Hormesis Attire also offers a range of active apparel designed for the modern lifestyle. its unique blend of heritage and modernity, is set to redefine the Hollywood celebrity apparel scene. Embrace the timeless elegance and sustainable craftsmanship of Hormesis Attire, and be part of a fashion revolution that respects tradition and champions sustainability.

Fabrics hand- stamped with beeswax on a copper stamp pattern and with natural dyes from plants with a unique pattern. Batik is unique to the Balinese Culture