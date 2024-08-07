Moscow's Metro Network Expands: New Line 16 Section to Open This Fall, construction of the Line 17 continues

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) The highly anticipated Line 16 extension is set to open this fall, bringing a significant boost to transportation options in the Teply Stan district. The first section of the new line will include four stations, with General Tyuleneva station being a key addition for the area.

The opening of 'General Tyuleneva' station will provide Teply Stan residents with convenient access to the metro, eliminating the need for them to rely on surface transportation. The station is strategically located in the heart of the district, providing a much-needed connection to the city's extensive metro network, - stated Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor for Transport Moscow.

With the new station, residents will enjoy several benefits:

• Reduced travel time: Commuting to the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) will be significantly faster, dropping from 24 minutes to just 6 minutes.

• Reduced congestion: Neighboring stations, Troparevo and Teply Stan, will experience a 24% decrease in passenger load.

• Enhanced connectivity: Future sections of the Line 16 will offer convenient transfers to the Line 1, Line 6, and the MCC.

The opening of 'General Tyuleneva station will revolutionize transportation for over 133,000 residents in Teply Stan, providing them with fast and comfortable travel options. This new station will offer convenient travel options throughout Moscow, with an estimated 21,000 passengers using the station on a daily basis after its opening. With the full completion of the Line 16, the passenger flow is expected to exceed 25,000 passengers per day,- concluded Maksim Liksutov.

In addition, construction of the Line 17 continues. The construction of the Line 17 is also moving forward, with the installation of the Lily tunnel boring machine marking a significant milestone. This impressive machine, with a diameter of over 10 meters, will be used to excavate twin tunnels, accelerating construction in this densely populated area.

Lily will tunnel for 849 meters under Marshal Tukhachevsky Street, General Glagolev Street, Parshina Street, Zhivopisnaya Street, and the 86th district of Khoroshevo-Mnevniki, before reaching the Serebryany Bor station. The machine will then continue under the Moscow River and the Bolshoi Stroginsky Backwater to reach the Strogino station.

This will be the third metro line for which Lily has been employed, having already worked on the Nekrasovskaya and Big Circle Lines. The use of this advanced technology ensures efficient and timely construction of the Line 17, which will further enhance Moscow's already extensive metro network.







