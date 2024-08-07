عربي


Black Sea Update: Russian Missile Carrier Deployed On Combat Duty

8/7/2024 2:18:04 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Navy keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Wednesday morning.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.

"There is a single enemy warship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles," reads the update as of 6:00 Kyiv time.

There are currently no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov, the report adds, noting that in the Mediterranean Sea, Russia has two enemy ships on combat duty, including a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

Read also: Ukrainian sea ports handle 45.8M tonnes of cargo since year-start

In the past day, a number of vessels crossed Kerch Strait“the interests of the Russian Federation”, including three – to the Black Sea, of which two moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; and seven - to the Sea of ​​Azov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, amid the recent war fears in the Middle Eaast, the USA vowed to transfer additional forces, including warships, to the turbulent region.

UkrinForm

