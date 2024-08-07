Black Sea Update: Russian Missile Carrier Deployed On Combat Duty
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Navy keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Wednesday morning.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.
"There is a single enemy warship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles," reads the update as of 6:00 Kyiv time.
There are currently no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov, the report adds, noting that in the Mediterranean Sea, Russia has two enemy ships on combat duty, including a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.
In the past day, a number of vessels crossed Kerch Strait“the interests of the Russian Federation”, including three – to the Black Sea, of which two moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; and seven - to the Sea of Azov.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, amid the recent war fears in the Middle Eaast, the USA vowed to transfer additional forces, including warships, to the turbulent region.
