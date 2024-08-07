Intermediate Capital Group Plc: Notification Of Major Holdings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An or disposal of rights; An acquisition or disposal of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.778781 3.276274 5.055055 14690644 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 5169368 1.778781 Sub Total 8.A 5169368 1.778781%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/10/2024 31/10/2024 Cash 11968 0.004118 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2024 12/11/2024 Cash 3429058 1.179940 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2024 10/12/2024 Cash 1982727 0.682257 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/12/2024 19/12/2024 Cash 974078 0.335181 Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/12/2024 31/12/2024 Cash 3196 0.001100 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/02/2025 04/02/2025 Cash 68285 0.023497 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2025 11/03/2025 Cash 692154 0.238170 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2025 02/07/2025 Cash 72768 0.025039 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1986785 0.683653 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/08/2025 26/08/2025 Cash 800 0.000275 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2025 02/09/2025 Cash 150487 0.051783 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/09/2025 12/09/2025 Cash 1478 0.000509 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 47850 0.016465 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/12/2027 01/12/2027 Cash 3409 0.001173 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2027 02/12/2027 Cash 3610 0.001242 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 1432 0.000493 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/06/2029 21/06/2029 Cash 87327 0.030049 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/07/2029 04/07/2029 Cash 3864 0.001330 Sub Total 8.B2 9521276 3.276274%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 3.276274 5.039490% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

06-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom