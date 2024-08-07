Azerbaijan Boosts Its Global Transport And Energy Role With Key Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's advantageous geographical position and abundant
resources have long enabled it to serve as a vital LINK between
Europe and Asia. Today, this role as a bridge is being further
strengthened through enhanced cooperation with neighboring
countries.
A key initiative in this effort is the Trans-Caspian
International transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.
This route facilitates connectivity between China, Kazakhstan,
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and various European countries, by
crossing the Caspian Sea and linking these regions seamlessly.
The development of bilateral relations with China is a key
priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. On July 3 of this year, a
significant step was taken with the adoption of a Joint Declaration
establishing a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China,
during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana.
This declaration highlights the commitment of both nations to
collaborate on the Middle Corridor project. The document specifies
that China is dedicated to actively participating in the
construction and operation of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (Middle Corridor). It emphasizes a joint effort to
enhance the continuous operation and accelerated development of
freight train routes between China and Europe, as well as the South
Corridor. The declaration also underscores China's readiness to
work closely with Azerbaijan and other countries along the route to
foster regional cooperation, enhance production and supply chain
security, and ensure stability. This alignment reflects a shared
vision between China and Western interests regarding the Middle
Corridor project.
In 2013, China introduced its "One Belt, One Road" initiative, a
comprehensive economic development strategy designed to enhance
infrastructure and foster connections between Eurasian countries.
Azerbaijan was the first nation in the Caucasus to endorse this
ambitious plan, positioning itself as a key logistics hub,
junction, and bridge in the "One Belt, One Road" strategy.
Notable infrastructure projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
(BTK) railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, are
crucial to the initiative and regional cooperation. The BTK
railway, providing the most direct rail link between Europe and
China, has significantly reduced transit times, allowing goods from
China to reach Europe via Azerbaijan in just two weeks. Both
Azerbaijan and China are committed to elevating their cooperation
on the Middle Corridor, exploring new opportunities, and expanding
their partnership.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway not only benefits Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkiye but also creates new economic prospects for
the broader Eurasian region.
During President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to China in
December 2015, a significant agreement was signed: the "Memorandum
of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on
the Joint Promotion of the Silk Road Economic Belt."
Azerbaijan's unique position as a member of both the "East-West"
and "North-South" transport corridors enables it to offer
connectivity opportunities for countries to the north and south,
facilitating their involvement in this major project.
The Middle Corridor, operational since 2014, stands out as the
most efficient and secure route for transporting goods between
China and Europe. Stretching from China through Kazakhstan, the
Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye to European
countries, it has proven its value in global logistics.
In 2023, approximately 2.8 million tons of cargo were
transported through the Middle Corridor, marking an 86 percent
increase from the previous year. Projections for 2024 suggest that
cargo volumes will surpass 4 million tons, with around 250
container block trains expected to transit the corridor by year's
end.
Furthermore, in the first half of 2024 alone, cargo transport on
the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route saw a 65 percent
increase, reaching 2.1 million tons.
Given the current geopolitical climate and regional
developments, the Middle Corridor has emerged as the most direct
and efficient route linking Europe and Asia via Central Asia and
the Caspian Sea. This route not only enhances its strategic
importance but also opens up unique opportunities for deepening
cooperation among countries across a broad region. Consequently,
Azerbaijan's role in regional connectivity projects, such as the
East-West and North-South transport corridors, has become
increasingly significant.
Azerbaijan, situated at a crucial junction on the West-East
route, plays a pivotal role in the critical project of linking
China and Europe, two of the world's largest economies. Amid global
and regional challenges, including disruptions in the Red and Black
Seas and the Suez Canal, the Middle Corridor stands out as the most
reliable and efficient connection between Europe and Asia,
traversing Central Asia and the Caspian Sea.
A comprehensive plan for the development of the Middle Corridor
maritime infrastructure has been adopted for the 2024-2028 period.
This plan outlines the establishment of a major maritime transport
and logistics cluster centered around the ports of Aktau and
Kurik.
The initiative aims to enhance container capacity, expand cargo
terminals, and advance international transport logistics.
Additionally, it seeks to streamline administrative processes,
reducing barriers to efficiency and facilitating smoother
operations.
The inaugural trial transit of cargo from China to Europe via
the China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia route through the Kurik and
Baku seaports marked a significant milestone.
Currently, dredging operations are underway in the Kurik port
waters to ensure safe navigation. These operations are part of a
broader initiative to develop the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR) and will address the increasing demand for
cargo transport on this route.
The dredging is being conducted with advanced deep drilling
equipment provided by the major European company "Jan de Nul." An
EPC contract with this company covers all phases from design to
completion of the dredging work. These improvements will enhance
the terminal's capacity and functionality.
As it stands, Kurik Port has a capacity of 6 million tons (4
million tons for the railway terminal and 2 million tons for the
car terminal) and can accommodate up to 250 trucks. Similar
enhancement projects are planned for the Aktau port.
In the first seven months of this year, cargo transport through
TITR saw a 62 percent increase, reaching 2.5 million tons compared
to 1.6 million tons in the same period of 2023.
Azerbaijan is also enhancing its role as an "energy bridge"
through a significant collaborative project with Central European
countries. Azerbaijan, in partnership with Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary, is developing the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe energy
corridor. This project aims to export 4 GW of electricity.
Additionally, 1 GW of "green energy" is planned to be transported
via the Nakhchivan-Turkiye-Europe route.
Another pivotal initiative is the "Digital Silk Way," which aims
to transform Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan into key international
transport and communication hubs. A major component of this project
is the construction of an under-Caspian fiber-optic cable highway,
a critical infrastructure that will enhance digital connectivity
across the region.
In this context, it is noteworthy that on September 28, 2022,
AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom signed a memorandum of strategic
partnership. This agreement is centered on the ambitious project to
lay a fiber-optic communication line across the Caspian Sea,
furthering the development of regional digital connectivity.
Azerbaijan's strategic location and abundant resources have long
positioned it as a crucial link between Europe and Asia. As the
Middle Corridor continues to grow in significance, enhanced
cooperation with neighboring countries and pivotal infrastructure
projects are reinforcing Azerbaijan's role as a major logistics and
energy hub. Key initiatives, such as the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the Caspian
Sea-Black Sea-Europe energy corridor, showcase Azerbaijan's
commitment to expanding regional connectivity and facilitating
global trade.
The successful trial transit of cargo and ongoing improvements
in maritime infrastructure, including dredging projects at Kurik
port, underscore the growing capacity and efficiency of the Middle
Corridor. Additionally, the establishment of strategic
partnerships, such as the agreement between AzerTelecom and
Kazakhtelecom, highlights Azerbaijan's proactive approach to
advancing digital connectivity.
As global and regional dynamics evolve, Azerbaijan is poised to
continue its pivotal role in international transport and energy
projects, driving economic growth and fostering deeper regional
cooperation.
