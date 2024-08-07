'Trump Weakens Economy': Kamala Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz Slams Former US President After Being Declared As Running Mate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, on Tuesday evening declared Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming US Presidential in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On August 6, the newly announced VP candidate, Tim Walz said,“Donald sees the world a little differently than us. First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service,” reported Reuters.

He added,“He doesn't have time for it because he's too busy serving himself...Trump weakens our to strengthen his own hand...And make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That's not even counting the crimes he committed.”

Following the close of delegate voting on Monday, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were officially certified as the Democratic Party's nominees for President and Vice President, respectively on Tuesday.

“He's the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big ... that's the kind of vice president America deserves,” PTI quoted Kamala Harris as saying.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairperson Jaime Harrison, "It is my great honor and privilege to congratulate the Democratic Party's official nominees for President and Vice President, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," reported PTI.

Tim Walz was working to portray former US President Donald Trump and Republicans to the American public as“just weird," even before the Minnesota Governor was on the shortlist for vice president

In a TV interview last month, the Republican Party Vice President nominee had said,“These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room,” reported AP.

The Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was announced as the VP choice for the Democratic Party, has worked as a high school teacher apart from serving as a National Guard member.

The 60-year-old Minnesota Governor has been an active supporter of Kamala Harris campaign and appeared on a number of leading shows. He stood out among other potential running mate finalists when he attended a St. Paul event donning a grey T-shirt and camouflage hat that went viral.