Jordan, Iraq Hold 30Th Joint Session To Boost Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Joint Jordanian-Iraqi Committee on Tuesday inaugurated its 30th session in Amman with discussions focused on enhancing economic cooperation in commercial, industrial, and service sectors and ways to overcome the difficulties that hinder the development and growth of the economic wheel between the two countries.

Secretary General of the of Industry, Trade and Dana Zoubi emphasised the importance of boosting the relationship between both countries in different fields and mitigating the economic repercussions experienced since the pandemic and the Israeli aggression on Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

She added that Jordan and Iraq are central to regional economic integration, which requires enhancing the exchange of goods and services, streamlining procedures and facilitating the travel of business professionals.

Deputy Minister of Trade of Iraq Sattar Jabri emphasised the importance of leveraging the "strong" relations between the two countries to enhance cooperation and partnership across various economic sectors, highlighting the need to exchange expertise to drive mutual progress and growth.

Jabri also emphasised the need to prioritise the private sector and provide all necessary facilities to boost its success, calling on Iraq and Jordan's private sector representatives to cooperate with both public and private entities and to capitalise on the available opportunities in both countries.

He also appreciated Jordan's support of Iraq's bid to join the World Trade Organisation, which had been suspended in 2008.



