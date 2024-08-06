NEO Semiconductor 3D X-AITM Awarded Best Of Show For Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 3D X-AITM

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO , a leading developer of innovative technologies for 3D NAND flash memory and 3D DRAM, announced today

that its ground-breaking technology, 3D X-AITM , captured the top prize at FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage 2024, winning the "Best of Show" award for the Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application . This category recognizes how a product or service that includes all forms of high-performance memory or storage is being used to solve a specific AI problem, and also includes the use of AI in storage and memory products, or potentially in a product that accelerates AI tasks.

"In order to enable emerging and future AI use cases, AI

solutions demand AI chips that can deliver higher performance, greater scalability and neural network efficiencies," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize NEO Semiconductor's 3D X-AITM

as the world's first 3D memory with AI processing, which accelerates neural performance by 100X and reduces power consumption by 99%."

"Today we announced a novel architecture: AI Processing in 3D Memory . NEO's 3D X-AITM chip will allow the data of large models to be processed inside the memory, so it dramatically increases the AI performance and reduces the power consumption," said Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor . "We are honored and thankful to accept this prestigious award, and I applaud the entire NEO Semiconductor team for the hard work and dedication it has taken to make this ground-breaking technology a reality."

Visit NEO Semiconductor's booth #507 @ FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage2024, Santa Clara, CA.

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash, 3D DRAM, and 3D AI technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 25 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NANDTM

that can achieve SLC performance from TLC and QLC memory to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. In 2022, the company launched its X-DRAMTM

technology, representing a new architecture that can deliver DRAM with the world's lowest power consumption. In 2023, NEO launched its ground-breaking 3D X-DRAMTM

technology, a game changer in the memory industry, enabling the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM to solve capacity scaling bottlenecks and move the market past the limitations of 2D DRAM. In 2024, 3D X-AITM

technology was unveiled to pioneer AI neural networks in 3D memory to revolutionize the performance, power consumption, and cost of AI Chips. For more information, visit .

