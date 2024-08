DXC Investors Have Opportunity To Lead DXC Technology Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers and acquirers of common stock of DXC Company (NYSE: DXC ) between May 26, 2021 and May 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). DXC is an information services and consulting company. A class action has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 1, 2024.

If you purchased DXC securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Phillip Kim, or give us a call at 866-767-3653.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning DXC's ability to integrate previously acquired companies and business systems, as well as their efforts to reduce the Company's restructuring costs. Specifically, Defendants repeatedly touted the progress of DXC's "transformation journey," and assured investors that their efforts to reduce restructuring costs were successful and were "all sustainable and a result of the operational work we are doing." As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of DXC common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against DXC. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by October 1, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

