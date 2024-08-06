Clean Living With Michelle Launches Innovative Kitchen Tool For Creating Healthy Homemade Plant-Based Milks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clean Living with Michelle, founded by Plant-Based Chef, Michelle Carolla, debuts the new“Clean Living Milker”, a sustainable eco-friendly kitchen tool







NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Living with Michelle debuts essential kitchen tool for making clean and healthy homemade plant-based milks. With its sleek, modern design and 3-in-1 functionality, the Clean Living Plant Milker is set to become an essential appliance in health-conscious kitchens worldwide.

Why make your own nut milk?



Healthier than store-bought plant-based milks. If you look on the back of a store-bought container, you will see most are filled with stabilizers & additives that can harm your body over time. If you are looking for a clean & healthier lifestyle, this is a step in the right direction!

Your homemade plant-based milks will contain denser nutrients than store-bought as store-bought plant-based milks typically contain a very small proportion of nuts.

You can also have fun with it! Making your own milk at home allows you to make any fun combinations you want and you control the ingredients- you can make Mocha Coconut Milk, Cashew & Macadamia milk combo, add matcha right into to have a quart of Matcha Oat Milk, the sky is the limit! You are also living a more sustainable lifestyle. By making milk at home, you can control the waste element at home: Not only will you avoid single-use packaging, but you can use the pulp that comes as a by-product of your nut milk as a nutritious add-in to a bowl of oatmeal, or make crackers or granola.







How does the Clean Living Plant Milker work?



It's as simple as 1-2-3. The Plant Milker can make up to 4 cups/1qt of milk. You add in your ingredients, add your water, lock lid in place, select your function, & press start. You can make milk in as quick as 2 minutes, depending on your selection.

The Clean Living Plant Milker includes a great Cooking Guide that is separate from the manual that you can keep handy for reference at all times. It provides you with the recommended amount of ingredients per function as well as if it's recommended to drink as is or strain for optimal smoothness. Everything you need is included with the Plant Milker, & it even comes programmed with a Self-cleaning function! Can it get any easier than this?









Plant Milker by Clean Living With Michelle



Who should buy the Clean Living Plant Milker?

Individuals who are aspiring for a healthy, sustainable, simple & money-saving lifestyle.

Whether you are currently purchasing plant-based milks in-store or looking to switch from cow's milk to plant-based & want to maintain specific nutrients, the Clean Living Plant Milker is for you!

It is one of the largest sizes in market without being too big to keep out at all times, & the best value you will find! It is essentially a 3-in-1, Plant-Based milk maker, Smoothie Maker & water Kettle. The sleek design & beautiful color palette will make you want to keep this on your counter year-long, especially since it will be your new go-to item in the kitchen!

Making a recipe & realizing you ran out of milk? Have some leftover cashews & have been wanting to try Cashew milk but haven't wanted to purchase it, unsure if you'd even like it? Want to eliminate harmful chemicals coming into your body? We've found your solution!

About Plant-Based Chef, Michelle Carolla

The inspiration for the Plant Milker came from Michelle Carolla, a celebrated plant-based chef and the visionary behind the Clean Living brand. With a background deeply rooted in vegan culinary arts, Michelle recognized a gap in the market for a device that not only simplified the process of making plant-based milk at home but also embodied the principles of health and sustainability.

"I am so excited to launch this innovative tool that aligns perfectly with our mission at Clean Living," said Michelle Carolla. "The Plant Milker is not just about making milk; it's about empowering families to take control of their health and environmental impact."

The Plant Milker is available for purchase on HSN , Amazon , and Shopify . Its debut on HSN in May 2024 received an enthusiastic launch, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable home products.

For more information or to purchase your Plant Milker, visit their website at , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube channel.

