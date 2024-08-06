Dave To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In August
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2024.
Canaccord 44 th Annual Growth conference is being held August 13-15 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day and a presentation at 2:00pm ET on August 13. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investor.dave.com .
Seaport Research Partners 2024 Financials and Fintech Conference is being held virtually August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 14.
Needham 6 th Annual Fintech & Digital Transformation Conference is being held August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 15.
To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company's investor relations team at ... .
About Dave
Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: . For investor information and updates, visit: and follow @davebanking on X.
Media Contact
Dan Ury
...
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
...
