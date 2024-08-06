Dave To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In August

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor in August 2024.





Canaccord 44 th Annual Growth is being held August 13-15 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day and a presentation at 2:00pm ET on August 13. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investor.dave.com .



Seaport Research Partners 2024 Financials and Fintech Conference is being held virtually August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 14.

Needham 6 th Annual Fintech & Digital Transformation Conference is being held August 14-15. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on August 15.



To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company's investor relations team at ... .

