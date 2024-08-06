Brazil’S Trade With China Proves More Profitable Than With The EU Or U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In June 2024, Brazil posted a trade deficit of $878 million with the United States, in sharp contrast to the same month's substantial trade surplus of $3.9 billion with China.



This underscores a major divergence in Brazil's international trade relationships. Historically, Brazil has recorded strong trade surpluses overall.



However, recent data highlights the evolving dynamics of Brazil's global commerce:







With China: In June 2024, Brazil exported goods worth $9.74 billion to China while imports totaled $5.84 billion, resulting in a positive trade balance of $3.9 billion.



With the U.S.: Trade was more modest, with exports of $3.368 billion and imports of $4.246 billion.

With the EU: Brazil faced a trade deficit of $817 million in April 2024.



The disparity in trade volumes highlights China's growing influence in the Brazilian economy.Since 2009, China has been Brazil's largest trading partner, accounting for 30% of Brazil's total exports and 22% of its imports.While the United States continues to be a significant trading partner, China has emerged as Brazil's foremost economic ally.Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin has forecasted record-high trade with China in 2024.This projection aligns with strong performance in the first half of the year, driven by key exports such as soybeans, iron ore, and crude petroleum.Although Brazil's trade with the U.S. has shown positive growth, it remains less lucrative than its relationship with China.In 2023, Brazil's trade with China totaled $157 billion, including $104.32 billion in exports and $52.68 billion in imports, yielding a $51.64 billion surplus.Meanwhile, Brazil's 2023 trade with the U.S. amounted to $73.8 billion-$43.8 billion in exports and $30 billion in imports, creating a $13.8 billion surplus.Early in 2024, Brazil-U.S. trade hit $18.8 billion, approaching the 2022 peak of $19.0 billion.U.S. Trade ChallengesThe U.S. faces challenges in its overall trade balance. In June 2024, the U.S. recorded a total trade deficit of $73.1 billion, with significant imbalances noted with China ($22.3 billion), the European Union ($18.0 billion), and Mexico ($13.7 billion).As Brazil navigates its economic relationships with both superpowers, experts suggest the country should leverage this competition to its advantage.The ongoing dispute between China and the U.S. presents opportunities for Brazil to negotiate favorable terms and boost its economic growth.However, Brazil must also carefully balance its relationships to avoid potential retaliation from either side.The country's dependence on both powers necessitates a nuanced approach to international trade and diplomacy.This restructured version provides a more coherent narrative flow, grouping related information together and providing a clearer progression of ideas.