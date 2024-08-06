S&P Global States Latin America Accounts for 40% of Oil Discoveries Worldwide

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At an S&P Global forum in Rio de Janeiro, director Claudia Passagno announced that Latin America has accounted for 40% of global oil discoveries since 2020.



This statement highlights a major shift in the global oil landscape. It signals a new era for a region long overshadowed by historical challenges.

Historical Context

For many years, Venezuela and Mexico dominated Latin America's oil industry. Their state-owned companies, PDVSA and Pemex, controlled production and exports.



These companies contributed significantly to their national economies. However, both countries have faced severe production declines.



Political instability, mismanagement, and a lack of investment caused these declines.



Consequently, their influence in the global oil market has waned. This decline left an opening for new players.





The Rise of Brazil and Guyana

In this changing landscape, Brazil and Guyana have emerged as key players. Brazil is now the eighth-largest oil producer in the world.



Meanwhile, Guyana has seen its production surge dramatically in recent years. Together, these countries accounted for 63% of Latin America's oil discoveries since 2020. This showcases their potential in the global market.



Passagno emphasized that Latin America's appeal lies in its relatively low-risk offshore assets.



This makes the region an attractive destination for investment. Independent oil companies have flocked to Latin America.



They are eager to explore and develop new fields. This influx of capital has led to a wave of mergers and acquisitions. Companies seek to establish a foothold in this promising market.

Looking Ahead

The future of Latin America's oil industry looks promising but not without challenges.



Amid the shifting energy landscape, international oil majors have committed a significant $127 billion to Latin America.



Collectively, they plan to invest this amount in the region between 2015 and 2029. This investment strategy comes from findings in a Wood Mackenzie study .



Projections indicate that Brazil and Guyana could produce over 5 million barrels per day by the latter half of this decade.



This would significantly enhance the region's role in global oil production. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects overall global oil production to rise. Latin America will play a crucial part in this growth.



However, not all countries in the region are poised for success. Nations like Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador face hurdles in maintaining their production levels.



They grapple with political instability and outdated infrastructure. Additionally, the global shift towards renewable energy presents a long-term challenge.



S&P Global States Latin America Accounts for 40% of Oil Discoveries Worldwide

MENAFN06082024007421016031ID1108524410