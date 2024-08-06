Global Water Center Launches Carbon Credit Program To Help Fund Sustainable Rural Water Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Center started a Carbon Credit Program to make rural water systems financially sustainable. This innovative program helps safe water organizations and rural communities acquire additional support to establish, maintain, and operate rural water systems.



“It is challenging and unrealistic to rely on traditional sources of capital (e.g. philanthropy, donations, and grants) to truly scale safe drinking water projects,” said Eric Wei, president of the Carbon Credit Program. The carbon provides much more stable, sustainable funding, but few safe water organizations are currently accessing it.

The Carbon Credit Program helps safe drinking water project developers access the carbon market by meeting the data and process requirements mandated by the carbon standards and registries. Additionally, the program works directly with rural communities to ensure they have the necessary resources to upkeep their water systems.









Global Water Center's Carbon Credit Program team: Anne Lyngdoh, Eric Wei, and Chelsea Inglis (left to right)

Within the program's first few months, Global Water Center signed a carbon consulting agreement with Water Mission , a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in developing countries and disaster areas. The Carbon Credit Program is supporting Water Mission in relation to an initial portfolio of 17 safe drinking water projects in Kenya and Malawi serving up to 100,000 people with safe water access. The Carbon Credit Program is also in discussions with project developers, nonprofits, and communities in Ethiopia, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.



Global Water Center envisions the Carbon Credit Program growing to finance sustainable safe water systems around the world.

About Global Water Center

Global Water Center believes everyone deserves access to safely managed water. Our three-pronged approach of education, innovation, and collaboration focuses on making rural water projects more sustainable. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, our safe water resources have reached people in 131 countries. In addition to education, we also use innovative technology to make water projects more effective and reliable. All of our efforts are rooted in collaboration with non-profits, governments, and other entities. Together, we are solving the global water crisis.

Media Contact: Alyson Rockhold

Director of Global Engagement

Global Water Center

+1 843.693.3430 ...

Learn more:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at