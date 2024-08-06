Huawei Unveils Industry-Specific ICT Solutions At Bahrain Commercial Roadshow, Empowering Education, Real Estate, Healthcare, And Finance Sectors

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Aligned to the Bahrain Vision 2030, the roadshow brought together leaders, officials, and experts to explore how innovative ICT solutions can revolutionize operations across vital sectors.

Manama, Bahrain, August, 2024, Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, recently hosted the Bahrain leg of the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) Commercial Roadshow, showcasing cutting-edge solutions designed to empower key sectors including education, healthcare, real estate, and finance.

Huawei has been a vital ICT partner to Bahrain for 20 years, working closely with local governments and businesses. The roadshow demonstrates Huawei's continued commitment to Bahrain's digital transformation, a key pillar of the country's economic vision. The Bahrain Vision 2030 focuses on boosting technical skills, developing essential ICT infrastructure, and enhancing e-government services. According to a recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), ICT spending in Bahrain is expected to exceed USD 2 billion by 2026.

The event brought together industry leaders, government officials, and technology experts to explore how innovative ICT solutions can revolutionize operations across these vital sectors. The roadshow is part of Huawei's broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation in the ME&CA region, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segments within key industries. It serves as a platform for partners to engage in discussions about commercial market strategies, access partner policies, and incentives, and explore marketing tools.

In her opening speech, Pengye, Managing Director, Enterprise Business, Huawei Bahrain, emphasized the critical nature of digital transformation for Bahrain's businesses.“Embracing digital transformation is not just a strategy but the key to long-term success for business in Bahrain. Advanced technologies can unlock unimaginable growth opportunities and help overcome key challenges facing these industries.”

The roadshow highlighted Huawei's commercial market solution strategy, demonstrating how digital transformation can create immense opportunities across all focus areas. Huawei experts presented industry-specific solutions, including advanced network infrastructure, secure data centers, and smart classroom solutions for education; intelligent office systems, campus networks, and DCN-based lightweight data centers for government; smart wards, medical imaging, and hospital network solutions for healthcare; secure networks and storage solutions for finance; and Fiber To The Office (FTTO) solutions for real estate.

A key announcement at the event was the introduction of Huawei eKit, a platform designed for distribution business that integrates marketing, transactions, services, and partner operations. This product portfolio, tailored for SMEs, includes networking products and collaboration tools to support digitalization efforts.

Huawei also unveiled its Commercial Market Growth Incentive Program (GIP) 2024, offering exciting benefits, incentives, and profit opportunities for partners and customers.

Pengye, Managing Director, Enterprise Business, Huawei Bahrain, said,“At Huawei, our partners are the backbone of our success. This roadshow is a collaborative platform where we engage with our partners, listen to their insights, and empower them with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in the commercial market. We're not just sharing our vision; we're inviting our partners to help shape it. By fostering open dialogue and providing comprehensive support, we're building a stronger, more dynamic ecosystem to better serve our customers and drive innovation across the region.”

This roadshow marks a new chapter in Huawei's commitment to Bahrain, aiming to build a more connected community by addressing industry-wide challenges through collaboration. By creating jobs, fostering partnerships, and investing in the future of Bahrain's technology sector, Huawei continues to demonstrate that its impact reaches far beyond the bottom line, contributing significantly to the country's digital transformation and economic growth.

Hisham Badaoui, Senior Director, Business Solution & Product, stc Bahrain, said,“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses need robust, scalable, and intelligent solutions to stay competitive. Through our long-standing partnership with Huawei, we aim to accelerate the digital transformation of Bahraini enterprises while positioning STC as a leading technology enabler in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

At MWC 2024, Huawei signed two MoUs with stc Bahrain, focusing on developing a 5.5G or 5G-Advanced (5G-A) Network and driving 2B digital transformation, showcasing its commitment to cutting-edge telecommunications innovation. In the education sector, Huawei has made significant strides by establishing the Huawei ICT Academy at the University of Bahrain, which aims to train 600 students annually in vital ICT skills. Furthermore, Huawei's regional ICT Competition held its 2023 regional finals at Bahrain Polytechnic and closing ceremony at the University of Bahrain with the participation of over 27,500 students across the Middle East and Central Asia, marking the highest engagement in the competition's seven-year history.