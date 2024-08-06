Qatar Stars League Gears Up For New OSL Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of arrangements being made ahead of the start of 2024-2025 season Ooredoo Stars League (OSL), the Qatar Stars League (QSL) held technical meeting for the tournament's first leg at its Headquarters in Al Bidda Tower yesterday.

The meeting was attended by QSL Competitions Department Director Ahmed Salman Al Adsani, Head of Operations Ahmed Abdullah Al Sayed, representative of Qatar Football Association's Referees Department Abdullah Al Balooshi, and club representatives.

Al Adsani welcomed all attendees and representatives of club companies, and praised the continuous co-operation between QSL and clubs in order to achieve the goals and aspirations during the new OLS season, and wished everyone success.

The meeting discussed instructions and guidelines related to organisational matters and procedures for match day operations, including entry permits, access areas and players' entrances. The importance of attending the stadium on the specified match dates was stressed. Official kits of each team (main and reserve) were also confirmed during the meeting.

QSL, Rafeeq Al Darb company extend partnership

Qatar Stars League (QSL) has announced the renewal of sponsorship agreement with Rafeeq Al Darb, one of the leading companies in the State of Qatar providing delivery services and everything related to daily needs.

Commenting on the agreement, QSL Sales, Marketing and Communication Executive Director Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari said,“In line with the plan to develop the work related to marketing and sales aspects and aligning with continued joint co-operation with one of the leading Qatari companies providing services, we're pleased to announce the renewal of sponsorship agreement with Rafeeq Al Darb company, which will continue with us for the second season in a row. In this regard, I thank the company's Board of Directors and staff for their support and co-operation with us, and we look forward to achieve common aspirations and goals. I wish them more success.”



QSL Sales, Marketing and Communication Executive Director Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari (left) and Rafeeq Al Darb company CEO Abdullah bin Thamer Al Hemeidi during the sponsorship signiing ceremony.

Rafeeq Al Darb company CEO Abdullah bin Thamer Al Hemeidi said,“We're very happy in Rafeeq App that we were an important and new factor in marketing one of the strongest domestic football seasons in our beloved country Qatar for many years, through joint efforts in our partnership with QSL to achieve the required level. The most beautiful result was the final outcome at the end of an exciting league won by Al Sadd and a wonderful conclusion to Qatar Cup 2024 won by Al Wakrah. As partners in these two tournaments as a delivery sponsor, we, at Rafeeq Al Darb company, are keen to repeat this successful experience by all standards. Accordingly, we're proud to announce the renewal of our partnership with QSL for the 2024-2025 season, and we're fully confident that we'll contribute once again to the success of the football system and make the fans happy in a new competitive journey for the league and Qatar Cup, so stay tuned for our new appearance. And we thank all our partners for their trust and, in turn, we're committed to present another exceptional season.”

QSL renews sponsorship agreement with Doha Bus company

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) and Doha Bus company announced the renewal of sponsorship agreement between the two entities, during a ceremony held at the QSL Headquarters in Al Bidda Tower, yesterday.

Doha Bus is a distinguished Qatari company, which aims to provide a professional experience full of fun and excitement between a number of tourist points. It provides tourism programmes and services with a distinctive modern and entertaining concept in order to introduce the architectural, historical and cultural landmarks of the State of Qatar.



QSL CEO Hani Taleb Ballan (left) and Doha Bus company CEO Khalid Al Suwaidi exchange documents after the two parties extended the sponsorship agreement, yesterday.

In his comments, QSL CEO Hani Taleb Ballan said,“In continuation of our partnership and strong relationship with one of the distinguished Qatari companies in the field of tourism, we're pleased today to announce the renewal of sponsorship agreement between QSL and Doha Bus company. We're proud of its role in tourism and educational programmes, and its partnership with QSL. I take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the company's Board of Directors, wishing them more success and good luck, and we look forward towards strengthening our co-operation in the future.”

Doha Bus company CEO Khalid Al Suwaidi said,“On the occasion of signing the league partnership agreement for the upcoming 2024-2025 season, Doha Bus Adventures extends its heartfelt thanks to QSL and its entire team for their exceptional efforts in promoting the league and Qatar football. At Doha Bus Adventures, we're dedicated to promote Qatar as a premier tourist and sports destination, placing it prominently on the map of regional and international events. We eagerly anticipate a long-term partnership, working together to achieve our shared goals. We look forward to a wonderful and successful football season by all standards.”