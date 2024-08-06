(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews rhinoplasty, comparing surgical and non-invasive options, and discusses nose reshaping trends.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills provides an in-depth review of rhinoplasty, comparing traditional surgical methods with non-invasive alternatives. With over two decades of experience and a client list that includes some of the world's most famous faces, Dr. Ourian is uniquely qualified to discuss the latest advancements and trends in nose reshaping.

Understanding Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, is one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures globally. This popularity spans across demographics, from everyday individuals seeking a confidence boost to celebrities aiming for a subtle enhancement. Famous personalities like Jennifer Aniston and Lady Gaga have publicly acknowledged their rhinoplasty procedures, contributing to the procedure's visibility and acceptance.

Surgical Rhinoplasty

Traditional rhinoplasty involves surgically altering the bone and cartilage of the nose to achieve the desired shape. This method is highly customizable and can address significant structural issues, such as deviated septums, breathing difficulties, and substantial reshaping requirements.

Pros:

- Long-lasting results: Surgical rhinoplasty provides permanent changes.

- Extensive reshaping: Ideal for major structural modifications.

- Functional improvements: Can correct breathing issues.

Cons:

- Invasive procedure: Requires anesthesia and surgical intervention.

- Extended recovery time: Swelling and bruising can last several weeks.

- Higher risk of complications: Includes infection, scarring, and dissatisfaction with results.

Non-Invasive Rhinoplasty

In contrast, non-invasive rhinoplasty, also known as liquid rhinoplasty, uses injectable fillers to temporarily alter the shape of the nose. This method is gaining popularity for its minimal downtime and instant results.

Pros:

- Quick procedure: Typically completed in under an hour.

- Minimal downtime: Most patients resume normal activities immediately.

- Reversible results: Temporary fillers can be adjusted or dissolved if needed.

- No anesthesia required: Reduces the risks associated with surgery.

Cons:

- Temporary results: Usually last between 6 to 18 months.

- Limited reshaping capabilities: Best for minor adjustments and contouring.

- Potential for filler migration: Rare cases where the filler moves from the injection site.

Celebrity Influence on Rhinoplasty Choices

Celebrities have played a significant role in shaping public perceptions of rhinoplasty. For instance, Kim Kardashian has openly discussed her non-invasive cosmetic procedures, highlighting the appeal of minimal downtime options. Similarly, Lady Gaga's enhancements have inspired many to consider non-invasive approaches for a natural look.

Which Option is Right for You?

Dr. Simon Ourian emphasizes that the choice between surgical and non-invasive rhinoplasty depends on individual goals and anatomical considerations. Patients seeking dramatic changes or functional improvements may benefit more from surgical rhinoplasty. Conversely, those looking for minor adjustments with minimal downtime might prefer the non-invasive route.

About Dr. Simon Ourian

Dr. Simon Ourian is a leading expert in cosmetic dermatology and the founder of Epione Beverly Hills. With a clientele that includes A-list celebrities and international royalty, Dr. Ourian is renowned for his expertise in aesthetic medicine and his innovative approach to non-invasive procedures.

