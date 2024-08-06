Joint Venture For Green Energy Export From Central Asia To Europe To Be Established In Baku
A joint venture to facilitate the export of green energy from
Central Asia to Europe will be established in Baku, according to
Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports citing Kazakh media.
This announcement was made during the inaugural meeting of
energy ministers from Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan.
Zeynalov confirmed that a technical assignment for a preliminary
feasibility study, conducted in collaboration with the Italian
consulting firm CESI, has been approved.
"The working group has reached an agreement to form a joint
venture in Baku. Azerbaijan anticipates that this export corridor
will diversify the electricity markets of Central Asian nations.
These initiatives are expected to enhance energy security, advance
the development of the Middle Corridor, and strengthen integration
between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries," Zeynalov
stated.
It is noteworthy that on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement to
construct an energy bridge from the Caucasus to Europe. This
agreement includes the development of a Black Sea Energy submarine
cable with a capacity of 1,000 MW, spanning 1,195 kilometers. The
cable will transport green electricity from Azerbaijan through
Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania, with further distribution to
Hungary and other European regions. This project aims to supply up
to four gigawatts of green energy.
