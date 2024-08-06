Egypt, Jordan Agree To Coordinate Positions On Escalating Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Jordan and Egypt both agreed on the importance of continuing to closely coordinate positions in addressing escalating regional challenges and working together towards safety and stability.

Spokesperson of the Egyptian Foreign Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zaid mentioned in a statement that this was communicated in phone call between Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi.

During the phone call, the two ministers handled latest updates of the worsening situation in Gaza Strip and its perilous ramifications.

The top diplomats' discussion affirmed agreement on the fact that the sole way to stop current escalation is reaching a ceasefire agreement and allowing for the flow of aid, adding that this must be followed by addressing root causes and intensifying efforts to arrive at an independent Palestinian state.

Minister Abdelatty indicated that this state of instability could be driving the region to the brink, noting the international community's failure to pressurize occupation into ceasing its aggression against Palestinian people. (end)

