Saudi Cabinet Approves Mou On News Exchange Between SPA, KUNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, August 6 (KUNA) -- The Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia gave thumbs up Tuesday for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on news exchange between the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) the Kuwait News Agencies (KUNA).

Acting of Information Dr. Issam bin Saeed said in a statement that the meeting mulled the latest updates concerning the new cooperation that is built upon the MoU between KUNA and SPA, which was signed on the 7th of March, the SPA reported.

The MoU was signed by the two respective heads of both agencies, Dr. Fatima Al-Salem representing KUNA, and Fahd Al-Aqran representing SPA. (end)

