Abu-Rudeineh: Israeli Occupation's Genocidal War, Starvation Policy Crosses Red Lines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Palestinian presidency stated on Tuesday that the continuation of Israeli occupation's genocidal war and its policy of starvation in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, has crossed all red lines.

Presidency Spokesperson Nabil Abu-Rudeineh mentioned in press statement that the "fascist" policy, revealed by extremist Israeli ministers' remarks, force the region into a perilous stage, with ramifications even more dangerous on region and world.

This deterioration of the conditions poses new challenges, as the situation has reached a stage of unpredictable outcomes, he warned.

Safety and stability in Jerusalem is an invaluable right, the Spokesperson asserted adding that these aggressive policies will not coerce the Palestinian people into conceding their rights. (end)

maa









MENAFN06082024000071011013ID1108523912