Egyptian, Chinese Fms Discuss Regional, Bilateral Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Dr. Badr Abdelatty spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about the efforts aiming to deescalate the tensions in the Middle East, as well as the bilateral ties.

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, Dr. Abdelatty briefed Wang on his latest contacts with concerned parties to contain the simmering tensions and prevent the spread of the conflict in Gaza Strip.

He reaffirmed Egypt's desire to work with China and all active players for warding off the dire consequences of the ongoing conflict and protecting the security of the peoples of the region, Spokesman of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Ahmad Abu-Zaid said in a press release.

The Egyptian minister blamed the worsening of the regional situation on Israel's policy of targeting killings and assassinations, and violation of the sovereignty of other countries.

Appreciating China's mediation in the recent inter-Palestinian reconciliation deal, Dr. Abelatty affirmed Egypt's desire to coordinate with China towards supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, ending the war in Gaza and restoring regional stability.

On the bilateral issues, the minister highlighted the importance of building on the momentum created by the recent summit meetings and visit exchanges.

Both countries declared "the year of Egypt-China partnership" as part of celebration of the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the spokesman noted.

On his part, the Chinese minister spoke highly of Egypt's role in the joint mediation with Qatar and the United States aiming to reach a ceasefire deal and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza Strip. (end)

aff













MENAFN06082024000071011013ID1108523908