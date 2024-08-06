Cyble Appoints Ernest Fung As Chief Financial Officer To Drive Financial Strategy And Global Expansion

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Cyble, a global leader in AI-powered Gen 3 Threat Intelligence and digital risk protection, is excited to announce the appointment of Ernest Fung as its new Chief Officer (CFO).

With a rich background in corporate finance and strategies, Ernest brings invaluable expertise and leadership to Cyble. His role will be instrumental in enhancing the company's financial strategy and driving its global expansion.

Ernest's distinguished career spans over two decades across several sectors. He previously served as Chief Investment Officer at GoTo Group, Indonesia's largest technology company. where he led GoTo's $1 billion IPO, and secured over $1.3 billion in funding in GoTo's pre-IPO financing. Ernest also served as Chief Investment Officer at Tokopedia, the leading e-commerce company in Indonesia, where he led the $18 billion merger with Gojek to form GoTo Group. Prior to his leadership positions at GoTo and Tokopedia, Ernest led International Corporate Development at JD, one of the largest e-commerce companies in China, and was a Director of Technology Investment Banking at Citigroup.

Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble, stated,“We are delighted to welcome Ernest to our executive team. His understanding of financial strategy for managing high-growth companies will be invaluable as we scale our operations globally.”

Manish Chachada, COO of Cyble, added,“Ernest's expertise in financial management and his strategic vision will be crucial as we expand our product offerings.”

"I am excited to join Cyble, one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world," said Ernest. "I look forward to working closely with the Cyble team to achieve the company's vision."

Cyble has recently received significant accolades, including being named an Innovation Leader in the Frost RadarTM: Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024 by Frost & Sullivan. The company was also recognized in three Gartner Hype CycleTM reports for the DRPS category, featured in Forrester's ASM Landscape 2024 report , and highlighted as a leader in G2's Dark Web Monitoring Providers grid.

Cyble, the world's fastest-growing Gen 3 cyber threat intelligence company, offers comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposures, weaknesses, and targets. Leveraging AI and ML, Cyble provides critical intelligence to help governments and enterprises protect citizens and infrastructure. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cyble also has offices in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and India.

