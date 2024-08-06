BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB RANKED #3 IN THE NATION FOR ITS SUSTAINABILITY PRACTICES BY VIVID LEAF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, GM and COO of Boca West Country ClubBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boca West Country Club has been ranked #3 in the U.S. for its sustainability practices by Vivid Leaf , an industry leader in sustainability certification. Vivid Leaf designated Boca West with its highest certification level, Sapphire Global Leader, after an extensive review of the club's entire operation.“As the #1 Lifestyle Club in the country, Boca West Country Club is committed to securing a sustainable future and doing its part to preserve our beautiful tropical environment for generations to come," said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, GM and COO of Boca West Country Club.“From food & beverage to our golf operations, we are performing at the highest level of practice and are ranked #3 in the nation for our work.”Vivid Leaf, in its assessment, noted nearly 50 best practices in place by Boca West, including a Chiller Plant to generate ice that is leveraged to cool the main clubhouse, solar panels, rationalized mowing practices, all-electric member golf carts, a vegetable and herb garden, LED lighting, an advanced recycling program, leveraging lakes for irrigation, and many more initiatives.“Our goal is to reach near zero CO2 balance, and we are well on our way,” Mr. Linderman continued.“We have been implementing these measures for years, as part of our best practices, and it's gratifying to be recognized by the industry leader.”“Boca West's unmatched amenities and highest level of services have exceeded membership expectations for years. Its leadership and board's ongoing and innovative commitment to preserving our ecosystem while offering world-class membership experiences, has resulted in achieving our highest level of sustainability certification: the Vivid Leaf Sapphire ranking. Our team is excited to continue working with Boca West on its journey to becoming a net zero carbon emission club and to accelerate the club's grid independence,” said Till von Ruexleben, COO at Vivid Leaf.About Vivid LeafVivid Leaf is the private Club and Resort Industry's sustainability platform of choice featuring an unmatched depth and breadth of proven sustainability practices. Vivid Leaf 's online platform helps clubs from all over the world to share their best practices to save money, reduce and eliminate trash, reduce energy, water, fertilizer and pesticide usage and to become carbon neutral. To learn more, please visit:About Boca West Country ClubLocated in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include for spin, aerobics, Pilates, and core training. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer Golf Course.Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, 2021 2022 and 2023 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers.For more information, visit bocawestcc. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.# # #

