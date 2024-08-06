Burkina Faso Delegation Explores Textile Collaboration In South India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 6 (KNN) A 14-member delegation from Burkina Faso recently concluded a four-day visit to the textile hubs of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Karur in South India, seeking enhanced collaboration with the region's textile and garment industry.

The visit, organised by Gherzi Consultants and 2M Invest Consult, was led by GIZ, a German development agency.

The delegation toured local factories and visited key institutions such as the Southern India Textile Research Association and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Textile Management.

This exposure aimed to provide insights into India's advanced textile and garment clusters, as Burkina Faso looks to expand its predominantly cottage industry-based textile sector.

Burkina Faso, a significant cotton producer with an annual output of approximately 200,000 bales across various varieties, currently exports 98 per cent of its production.

Notably, almost all of the country's cotton is certified by international sustainable cotton certification programs.

India imports about 10 per cent of Burkina Faso's cotton exports, with some garment manufacturers and spinning mills in Tiruppur and Karur being regular importers.

The West African nation is exploring opportunities for value addition to its cotton production and aims to attract investments and promote business collaborations with Indian counterparts.

During the visit, the delegation sought information on safety systems, skill development facilities for workers, and government incentives in the Indian textile sector.

GIZ, which implements projects on nutrition, safety, and soil protection in Burkina Faso, has been actively supporting the country's cotton sector.

In collaboration with Gherzi and 2M Consulting, GIZ has been providing technical assistance to Burkina Faso's cotton industry, including the establishment of a textile incubator.

This visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation in the textile industry and could potentially lead to mutually beneficial partnerships between Burkina Faso and India's textile sectors.

(KNN Bureau)