Ministry Of Statistics Launches E-Sankhyiki Portal For Enhanced Data Transparency And Digital Governance

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 6 (KNN) In a significant move towards digital governance and data transparency, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) unveiled its cutting-edge e-Sankhyiki portal.



The e-Sankhyiki portal, a comprehensive data management system, comprises two primary modules: Data Catalogue and Macro Indicators. The Data Catalogue module provides users with easy access to the Ministry's major data assets, featuring advanced search and download capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Macro Indicators module offers time series data on four key products from the Ministry, complete with filtering and visualization tools, as well as detailed metadata.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, overseeing the Ministries of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Planning, and Culture, highlighted the portal's significance in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He emphasised the government's commitment to data safety, detailing a robust set of measures implemented over the past three years.

These security measures include cloud storage facilities provided by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), regular security audits of applications, implementation of Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) for domain protection, ongoing vulnerability assessments, and strict adherence to guidelines issued by NIC and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

Further bolstering the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure, CERT-In, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has undertaken several initiatives.

These include issuing advisories and guidelines for cyber and information security, conducting sensitisation programs and workshops, operating a Cyber Threat exchange platform, and establishing the Cyber Swachhta Kendra.

The government has also formulated a Cyber Crisis Management Plan and set up the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) to enhance the country's preparedness against potential cyber threats.

Additionally, a panel of security auditing organizations has been empaneled to ensure continuous monitoring and improvement of data safety protocols.

This comprehensive approach to data management and security underscores India's commitment to leveraging technology for improved governance while safeguarding sensitive information.

(KNN Bureau)