Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF): Capitalizing On The Booming Late-Night Snack Market
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The U.S. snack market is predicted to grow to $169.6 billion by 2027
93% of adults regularly snack at night combining for over 1 billion bedtime snacks consumed every week. Unfortunately, the most popular choices are both unhealthy and sleep-disruptive
Nightfood, with their newly launched sleep-friendly cookie line, is poised to lead the burgeoning sleep-friendly nighttime snack category
Earlier this month, Nightfood Holdings signed a letter of intent to acquire CarryoutSupplies, an established restaurant and foodservice packaging provider that is on the upswing after business suffered greatly during the pandemic
The U.S. snack market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by evolving consumer preferences that prioritize wellness and functionality.
According to
Eurometer International , the U.S. snack market will reach $169.6 billion by 2027.
With never-ending social media and video streaming on demand, Americans are staying up later at night and snacking more than ever.
The late-night snacking occasion is a massive and untapped niche within the snack industry. A 2023 Sleep Foundation survey revealed that 93% of American adults snack between dinner and bed each week, with the average adult snacking before bed 3.9 nights per week. The result is over 1 billion nighttime...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN06082024000224011066ID1108523607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.