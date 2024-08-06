Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF): Capitalizing On The Booming Late-Night Snack Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The U.S. snack is predicted to grow to $169.6 billion by 2027

93% of adults regularly snack at night combining for over 1 billion bedtime snacks consumed every week. Unfortunately, the most popular choices are both unhealthy and sleep-disruptive

Nightfood, with their newly launched sleep-friendly cookie line, is poised to lead the burgeoning sleep-friendly nighttime snack category Earlier this month, Nightfood Holdings signed a letter of intent to acquire CarryoutSupplies, an established restaurant and foodservice packaging provider that is on the upswing after business suffered greatly during the pandemic

The U.S. snack market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by evolving consumer preferences that prioritize wellness and functionality.

According to

Eurometer International , the U.S. snack market will reach $169.6 billion by 2027.

With never-ending social media and video streaming on demand, Americans are staying up later at night and snacking more than ever.

The late-night snacking occasion is a massive and untapped niche within the snack industry. A 2023 Sleep Foundation survey revealed that 93% of American adults snack between dinner and bed each week, with the average adult snacking before bed 3.9 nights per week. The result is over 1 billion nighttime...

