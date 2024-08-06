Mobile Liquidity (MOLI), A Revolutionary Defi Project, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Mobile Liquidity (MOLI) for all BitMart users on August 9, 2024. The MOLI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Mobile Liquidity (MOLI)?

Mobile Liquidity (MOLI) is a revolutionary token based on the Smartdefi platform, launching on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). This innovative project stands out by not holding any coins itself; instead, everyone must purchase tokens directly from the market. Additionally, all pre-sold BNB and MOLI are injected into liquidity and locked, ensuring a stable and transparent market environment. MOLI aims to transform the DeFi landscape by building 10,000 blockchain-related websites to continuously empower and support the token's ecosystem.

Why Mobile Liquidity (MOLI)?

Mobile Liquidity (MOLI) is designed to offer a unique approach to decentralized finance. By not holding any tokens and locking all pre-sold assets into liquidity, MOLI ensures a fair and secure environment for all participants. The commitment to building 10,000 blockchain-related websites demonstrates a strong dedication to expanding the utility and reach of the MOLI token. This comprehensive ecosystem will not only support MOLI's growth but also provide numerous opportunities for innovation and development within the blockchain space.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Mobile Liquidity (MOLI)

Token Name: Mobile Liquidity

Token Symbol: MOLI

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 21,000,000 MOLI

