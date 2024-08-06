(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

On July 26, 2024, Paris witnessed a unique opening of the Summer Olympic Games. For the first time in history, the ceremony took place not in a but on the Seine River, showcasing the innovative approach and beauty of the French capital. Over 10,500 from 206 countries paraded on boats along the river, from the Austerlitz Bridge to the Trocadéro. Spectators, including celebrities and politicians, gathered along the riverbanks to witness this grand spectacle.

The ceremony featured 160 boats, with around 58 used for transporting delegations. Attendees included not only renowned athletes but also cultural figures and representatives of the French government. French President Emmanuel Macron personally welcomed the guests and officially opened the Games with an inspiring speech.

One notable guest was top model and artist Anastasia Schipanova. In a social media post , she shared her impressions of the event, publicly commenting on current events for the first time in a long while. Anastasia noted that despite meticulous preparations, an unexpected downpour dampened the ceremony's atmosphere. She also expressed surprise at the overt support for non-traditional values, which she felt was inappropriate in the context of conservative French traditions.







“I want to comment on the opening of the Olympics in Paris. I love France, spend a lot of time in this country, understand and feel the people, culture, and history. It so happened that I was present at the ceremony, occupying one of the best seats in the stands, right in the thick of the events. Obviously, the French government was primarily focused on ensuring security, and they managed this task well. As for the weather, yes, rain was forecasted by meteorologists, but only a small amount and during the day, not during the event itself. The downpour was a shocking surprise for everyone, significantly spoiling the festive atmosphere. The boats sailing on the Seine were quite unimpressive, contrasting sharply with the stylish, modern French ones,” noted Anastasia Schipanova.







Despite some negative moments, Schipanova highlighted that the festive and grand atmosphere of the event was fully conveyed. She emphasized that the French government successfully managed the security aspect, crucial given the scale of the event and the presence of around 300,000 spectators along the Seine's banks.

“Unfortunately, in the televised version of the show, representatives of non-traditional values received an excessive amount of airtime, considering that France is mostly conservative and traditional. Even Macron's face showed his true reaction to this edited and loudly presented show to a wide audience. I don't think this was planned; the organizers likely wanted to impress the viewers, creating a vibrant, tolerant, and modern image, but unfortunately, they overdid it. Nevertheless, it certainly made a memorable and striking impression. Overall, such a ceremony in the heart of Paris, in the middle of summer, could not be spoiled. You can walk along the Seine's banks and enjoy your time for hours, but at the Olympics opening, all possible negative factors came together,” – Anastasia Schipanova shared her observations.

The ceremony not only included the parade of athletes but also featured large-scale performances by dancers, artists, and musicians. The event concluded with the traditional lighting of the Olympic flame, symbolizing the official start of the 2024 Olympics, which will run until August 11.

