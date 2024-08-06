Leading The Way: Cascale And ZDHC Collaborate For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- 3BL) AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, Calif., August 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Cascale, a global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and the ZDHC Foundation, an organization leading global value chains to achieve the highest standards for sustainable chemical management, are pleased to announce the signing of a new strategic collaboration. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to align and advance environmental sustainability in the consumer goods industry.

The two organizations have closely collaborated in the past years, aligning the Higg Brand and Retail Module (BRM) with ZDHC's Brands to Zero reporting and, as of November 2023, ZDHC's Supplier to Zero Programme aligns with Cascale's Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) 4.0. This next collaboration stage aims to elevate the integration of processes, focusing on the organizations' core competencies and establishing joint efforts to deliver a harmonized approach to facility-level environmental sustainability performance.

By integrating efforts, Cascale and ZDHC will continue to drive collective action, ensuring consistent improvements across multiple environmental impact areas such as (waste)water, sustainable chemical management and air.

Key focus areas, including the high-level goals, of the collaboration include :



Content Integration: Joining forces to streamline environmental sustainability efforts

Verification Processes: Streamlining the overall verification processes of both organizations

Training and Education: Creating a unified education framework for sustainable chemical management

Member/Signatory Engagement: Strengthening relationships within the industry

Data Sharing/Exchange: Creating a transparent data model around sustainable performance for the value chain Participation in the apparel alliance : Unifying industry-wide efforts

These initiatives streamline processes, reduce redundancies, enhance data quality, and promote unified industry-wide education on sustainable chemical management.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ZDHC to drive forward our shared vision of environmental sustainability,” said Colin Browne, chief executive officer of Cascale.“This collaboration represents a significant step towards aligning industry practices and achieving measurable impact at scale.”

“The partnership with Cascale is a pivotal moment in our mission to advance our environmental sustainability efforts. At ZDHC, we believe systemic change is not about marketing headlines but foundational efforts. It requires a harmonized approach from NGOs, policymakers, and the industry, all working together towards realistic goals,” stated Frank Michel, CEO of the ZDHC Foundation.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

About ZDHC

The ZDHC Foundation leads the fashion industry in preventing harmful substances from being used in fashion production. It unites over 300 Signatories and develops guidelines, platforms and solutions that empower brands, suppliers, and chemical formulators to achieve the highest standards in safety and sustainability of their chemical management, driving resource efficiency and circularity.

This enables large-scale change towards zero hazardous chemical discharge across complex global supply chains. By creating the collaborative Roadmap to Zero Programme and equipping the fashion ecosystem with solutions, ZDHC plays an instrumental role in advancing the industry towards responsible chemical use that protects people and the planet.

For more information, go to roadmaptozero .