Amir, US President Discuss Joint Mediation Efforts To End War On Gaza
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden the strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received today, August 6, from the US President.
The call also dealt with discussing regional and international issues of joint interest.
