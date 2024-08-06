Wave Behavioral Health Opens New Facility To Support Mental Health Needs Of Children, Adolescents, And Teens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wave Behavioral Health is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing comprehensive mental health services for children, adolescents, and teens. Located at 2993 South Peoria Street, Suite 250, Aurora, CO, 80014, the new center aims to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality mental within the community.Wave Behavioral Health is committed to offering a holistic approach to mental health treatment, integrating evidence-based therapies with compassionate care. The new facility is equipped with modern amenities and designed to create a welcoming and safe environment for young individuals and their families.Services Offered:Intensive Outpatient ProgramIndividual TherapyGroup TherapyFamily TherapyConditions Treated:.Anxiety.Depression.Stress Disorders.Mood Disorders.ADHD.Behavioral Issues.Life Transitions.Trauma-Related Disorders.Substance Use Disorders (Secondary).Other Mental Health Conditions"Opening this facility is a significant milestone in our mission to provide essential mental health services to young people in our community," said Yoni Pomerantz, CEO of Wave Behavioral Health. "Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to supporting the emotional and psychological well-being of children, adolescents, and teens, helping them navigate life's challenges and achieve their full potential."Wave Behavioral Health's multidisciplinary team includes licensed therapists and support staff who are experts in child and adolescent mental health. The center emphasizes personalized treatment plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual and their family units.In line with its commitment to accessibility, Wave Behavioral Health accepts Medicaid in Colorado, as well as most major insurance plans.For more information about Wave Behavioral Health and the services offered, please visit or call 720-772-1140About Wave Behavioral HealthWave Behavioral Health is a leading provider of mental health services for children, adolescents, and teens. With a focus on evidence-based practices and a compassionate approach, Wave Behavioral Health aims to improve the mental health and well-being of young individuals and their families.

