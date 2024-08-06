Trends International Announces The Appointment Of Elizabeth Heineman As General Manager Of Art And Allposters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Morrison, President and CEO of Trends International, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Heineman has joined the company, effective immediately, as General Manager of Art and AllPosters. In this role, Heineman will be responsible for leading the growth plans for both brands and for delivering a best-in-class shopping experience for our valued customers throughout North America.

"Elizabeth joins us with over 16 years of experience driving ecommerce and direct-to-consumer businesses. She has a strong background in fashion brand management, full-funnel digital marketing, shopper insights, and merchandising and will provide the team with best-in-class strategic leadership across brand management, channel marketing, and site merchandising as we transition to our next level of e-commerce growth," said Morrison.

"I am thrilled to join Trends International as the General Manager for Art and AllPosters," said Heineman. "My journey in fashion, e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer industries has taught me the power of personal style, and I am excited to bring that perspective to home décor. Art truly makes a house a home, and with a focus on driving traffic, increasing revenue, and enhancing site merchandising, I look forward to creating a seamless and inspiring shopping experience that allows our customers to express their individuality through their homes."

Art

and Allposters

were acquired by Trends in 2023 in a strategic move designed to expand the company's direct-to-consumer reach. They are two of the original direct-to-consumer shopping sites and North America's leading online retailer of wall art. With a content library of over 2 million images, industry leading printing and framing technology, and high quality "Made-in-America" craftmanship, Art and Allposters provide personalized wall décor solutions for any budget.

About Trends

Trends, headquartered in Indianapolis, has long been known for its trend-right products, including posters, calendars, stickers, and decals. Its products are ubiquitous online and at over 10,000 brick-and-mortar retail locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Renowned for its deep licensing library and ability to get items to market quickly, Trends has firmly established itself in the world of fast-to-market and fun consumer products grounded in the latest pop-culture trends.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Indianapolis, IN, Columbus, OH, and Oakville, ON. Trends was established in 1987 by founder Phil St. Jean and began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee to meet the needs of consumers. Visit Trendsinternational , Art

and Allposters .

SOURCE Trends International