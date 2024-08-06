Rescap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting Of Q2 2024 Financial Statements
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated financial Statements, as of and for the period ended June 30, 2024, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.
These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at
SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust
Continue Reading
View PDF
View PDF
View PDF
MENAFN06082024003732001241ID1108523453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.