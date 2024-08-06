The Death of Snow White film signs Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 1 & 2 Composer, Andrew Scott Bell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meredeth Binder as the Evil Witch holding a rotten apple in the Death of Snow White Movie. Photo by Alley Rutzel

Sanae Loutsis as Snow White holding a baby raccoon in the Death of Snow White. Photo by Alley Rutzel

Composer Andrew Scott Bell

WOODINVILLE, WA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrew Scott Bell, Composer of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey 1&2 signs on to score the upcoming horror-fantasy The Death of Snow White .The Death of Snow White is a terrifying dark fantasy movie with elements of intense horror that feature a dark story, brutal violence, practical special FX, and killer dwarfs using a live-action cast of LP actors. We aim to challenge the audience's expectations and keep them on the edge of their seats until the very end.We aim to create a unique never-before-seen gothic horror retelling of the famous Brothers Grimm story, Snow White. With an emphasis on style, body horror, practical special effects, and creative storytelling, The Death of Snow White will be unlike any version you have seen to date.Director Jason Brooks of Real Fiction Studios said of the partnership,“To me the score is the heartbeat of the film. When Andrew Scott Bell reached out and showed his vision for the film's score, I instantly felt a sense of relief and excitement to be mutually aligned in our ideas of storytelling through music.”Los Angeles based composer Andrew Scott Bell grew up in New York. Through piano, Bell began writing his own pieces of music.“I would sit at the piano and come up with a movie,” he says.“I've just always wanted to be part of storytelling, and music is the way I approach that.” Life eventually took him to Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, where he studied classical orchestration, music theory, and composition. Since '09, Andrew has scored nearly 100 projects for film and TV. In 2015, he moved to Los Angeles where he scored Rocket, a short film that won him a Student Academy Award the following year.Since then, he has scored projects like NBC's Home Sweet Home by Emmy Award Winner Ava DuVernay, Powder Pup a wonderful family adventure film from LIONSGATE, the Lifetime Original action adventure thriller Psycho Storm Chaser, and the viral smash hits Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 1 and 2. Variety got wind of what Andrew was creating for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and did an entire article about his approach to the score as well as the instrument he created, which he calls a beehiveolin. A combination of a violin and a beehive.Andrew's compositional style has been described as an amalgamation of Bernard Herrmann and Hans Zimmer: a dynamic fusion of neo-romantic harmonies and the power of modern film scoring techniques. A multi-instrumentalist, Andrewrecords his own violin, cello, trumpet, and clarinet parts layering them dozens of times to bring a visceral human connection to his music.Andrew was commissioned to write an opera based on Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel's award winning play, The Trial of God, which premiered in November, 2021.The Death of Snow White is scheduled for release in March of 2025.

