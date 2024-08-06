Dutch CMO, Bumastemra, Becomes Latest Member Of The Verifi Rights Data Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joining members Warner Chappell, Downtown Group, Deezer and Unison to unlock new opportunities for the entire music chain.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verifi welcomes its newest member, BumaStemra, to the fast-growing Verifi Rights Data Alliance (VRDA). Members of the VRDA are global leaders committed to improving metadata literacy and accuracy across the entire music supply chain, and have access to a unique set of collaborative tools that has a proven track record of improving data and growing revenues for their clients.BumaStemra, the Dutch society representing songwriters, composers, and music publishers, has a well-earned reputation as a pioneer of cutting-edge technology and as a champion of royalty transparency for its members. Their expertise and enthusiasm brings a new perspective to the VRDA and further strengthens Verifi's well-established connection to the Dutch music industry, where Amsterdam-based FUGA, Downtown Music Group and several key independent labels are already long-time VRDA members.“Verifi has always had a very special connection to The Netherlands, and we have made outstanding progress in the last two years with our Dutch clients to bring better awareness and data accuracy to new releases and artist setlist reporting. For me, the natural next VRDA member was always BumaStemra, who represents both local and global members at the highest level and will help us reach even greater heights as a collective.” says Chloe Johnson, Verifi's Chief Client OfficerJurjan Rietveld, Head of Operations - Online for BumaStemra, also comments,“We have been impressed with the VRDA's drive and integrity to transform the digital landscape for songwriters and creators. Their mission aligns with our own, to create faster and more transparent royalty transactions for rights owners.”“This is a landmark moment for us as a company, to have multiple publishers and CMOs working together in the Alliance toward a new dawn of data transparency. Our main focus this year is on the validation and correction of ISRC to work pairs, correct songwriter data at DSPs, and synergistic connections between participants and their intellectual property. BumaStemra's participation is a beacon that signals that change is happening for the better, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have them join our other esteemed partners and clients.” says Verifi CEO, Ken UmezakiCompanies that would like to join the VRDA can contact ...a. For more information on Verifi, visit .About Verifi MediaWith offices in London and New York, Verifi Media is a global leader in modern media rights data management services focused on empowering media creators through digital data innovation. Using modern tools like cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Verifi revolutionizes how media ownership and meta data is enhanced, corrected, shared and tracked across the supply chain, resulting in significantly better business decisions while enabling creators to be paid properly for their work. For more information, visit .About BumaStemraBumaStemra ( ), the Dutch society representing songwriters, composers, and music publishers, provides a comprehensive solution for its members to collect and distribute royalties in the traditional and fast-changing digital landscape. With a focus on innovation and modernisation, BumaStemra offers its members a range of services designed to maximise the value of their music in the global market, while ensuring transparency and accuracy in the collection and distribution of royalties. As a leader in multi-territory digital licensing for all the major DSPs, BumaStemra is an excellent platform for rightsholders to expand their reach and secure their fair share of revenue in today's music industry. BumaStemra's commitment to technological innovation and progressive thinking establishes it as one of the most forward-looking societies, poised to support rightsholders in this fast-moving modern world.

