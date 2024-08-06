Earth Rated Expands Availability To Select Petsmart Locations Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Earth Rated, the #1 poop bag brand renowned for its thoughtfully designed products for dog owners, is excited to announce that their popular range of pet care products will now be available at select PetSmart locations across the United States as well as on PetSmart.

Expanded Reach for Earth Rated Products

Product Assortment at PetSmart: All dog toys, Ear Wipes, Eye Wipes, Grooming Wipes, Dispenser, Poop Bags. (CNW Group/Earth Rated)

Beginning August 5th through November 8th, Earth Rated products will be prominently featured on end-cap displays in 827 PetSmart stores nationwide.

Pet owners can now find a wide assortment of Earth Rated products both in-store and online at PetSmart. All participating stores will be added to the store locator on Earth Rated's website to help customers easily find their nearest location.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach through this exciting partnership with PetSmart," said Yael Grimman, Chief Commercial Officer of Earth Rated. "This new partnership will bring Earth Rated's popular products to an even broader audience of pet owners."

Product Assortment at PetSmart

The following Earth Rated products will be available at select PetSmart locations:



All dog toys in various sizes

60ct Ear Wipes

60ct Eye Wipes

100ct Grooming Wipes

Dispenser

120ct Poop Bags

315ct Poop Bags 120ct Handle Bags

Quality Pet Care

From top-rated grooming wipes that are perfect for quick clean-ups, to durable poop bags and playful toys, Earth Rated products are designed to simplify pet care routines while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and innovation.

About Earth Rated

Founded in 2009, Earth Rated® is dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed products for people who love dogs. As a B Corp-certified company, Earth Rated is committed to innovation and responsibility, aiming to make everyday moments for pet owners simpler and better. With products used by over 4.5 million people daily, Earth Rated's offerings are available in more than 25,000 stores across over 40 countries.

Earth Rated: Making Life With Dogs Simpler & Better

– Now at Select PetSmart Locations.

SOURCE Earth Rated