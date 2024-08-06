Dr. Jatali Honored And Inspired During Melanin Money Wealth Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jatali earns the“Millionaire Mom of The Year” award at 2nd Annual Awards

- George Acheampong, Co- Founder of Melanin MoneyNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jatali Bellanton, a renowned education and empowerment figure, received the prestigious“Millionaire Mom of The Year” award during Melanin Money's 2nd Annual Awards. This honor continues to highlight her contributions to black and brown communities. Her work, including founding Kids Who Bank , underscores her relentless dedication to fostering financial literacy and her impactful efforts in guiding individuals toward financial independence.“I was a guest on their podcast, and watching it grow into an awards ceremony is lovely. This was year two. FYI, their goal is to help create 100,000 millionaires. I am rooting for George Acheampong and Carter Cofield” - Dr. Jatali Bellanton, CEO and Founder of Brilliant Minds and Kids Who BankThe Melanin Money Awards occurred during Melanin Money Wealth Weekend this past weekend in Atlanta, GA. Melanin Money's mission is to create space built to serve the first generation of melanated millionaires, which aligns with Dr. Jatali's mission to celebrate and empower wealth builders of color. Through her work, she continues to break down barriers and create opportunities for financial growth and stability within the community. Her participation in the event reinforced the collective goal of uplifting and celebrating the achievements of people of color in the financial sector, uniting us all in a powerful movement.“Melanin Money is on a mission to decrease the wealth gap by 100 billion dollars by helping 100,000 people achieve their 1st one million in net worth. Wealth Weekend and the Melanin Money Awards, is an opportunity to celebrate the progress towards that milestone. So far for the first 6 month of 2024, we've been able to help our client/community improve their collective net worth by $100,000,000” - George Acheampong, Co- Founder of Melanin MoneyDr. Jatali's contributions have played a crucial role in advancing financial education and empowerment, impacting the attendees and the broader community, and reinforcing the sense of unity and collective purpose among us all.To learn more about Dr. Jatali Bellanton visit .ABOUT DR. JATALIDr. Jatali is an esteemed CEO and Founder of Kids Who Bank and Brilliant Minds Unite. With a passion for financial literacy and education, she has dedicated her career to empowering the minds of young people, athletes, and influencers alike. This education is also based on her knowledge of Crypto Hedge Funds. Under her leadership, she has transformed how children and teenagers approach financial education, making it more engaging and accessible. Dr. Jatali was also a star on Hulu's Our America: In The Black, which focuses on the path to economic empowerment and the racial wealth gap in the African American community.

