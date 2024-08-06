Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2024, the leverage represented 12.8% of CGI's net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 14.5% at July 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at July 31, 2024 was $40.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2% and 14.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2024 were as follows: