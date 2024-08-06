Michelle Barone RED Season 4 With Ashleigh Mcpherson Premieres Today: Celebrity Interviews And Mental Health Advocacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This season of RED promises to deliver even more engaging content, captivating interviews, and insightful discussions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelle Barone is thrilled to bring back the popular podcast, Michelle Barone RED, for its fourth season. Hosted by the dynamic duo, Michelle Barone and Ashleigh McPherson, this season promises to deliver even more engaging content, captivating interviews, and insightful discussions. Broadcasting on iHeart Media of the Hudson Valley and Knekt TV, Michelle Barone RED is set to release its first episode of the season today on August 6, 2024.

Michelle Barone, a distinguished entrepreneur and media personality, is known for her captivating interviews and compelling storytelling. Co-host Ashleigh McPherson, a lifestyle TikToker and influencer, brings her vibrant personality to the show, ensuring an entertaining experience for listeners. Together, they create an unbeatable team, bringing fresh perspectives and engaging content to their audience every Tuesday at 8am.

This season features an exciting lineup of guests, including Adassa from Encanto, famous for singing the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Jade Shenker, from the popular Netflix show with Ryan Serhant, Owning Manhattan, and Helen Hoey from Below Deck. Catherine and Gabriella Vigorito from TLC's, Smothered, music sensation LaBouche, former Kicks player Jeff Coby, and Ashley Shim from Gary Vaynerchuk's Vayner Media will also join the show. Additionally, listeners can look forward to insights from David Reggina, host of the popular No Snooze Podcast.

This season, Michelle Barone RED is proud to partner with several esteemed organizations and brands that are leaders in their respective industries. These partnerships enhance the show's commitment to delivering high-quality content and supporting community well-being.

Mental Health America of Dutchess County

Mental Health America of Dutchess County (MHA) is a pillar of the community, providing invaluable mental health resources and support services. Their dedication to improving mental health and well-being is unmatched, and their partnership with Michelle Barone RED highlights the importance of mental health awareness and advocacy.

Rock and Roll Designs

Rock & Roll Designs creates premium custom jewelry pieces designed to help you heal and connect with your mind, body, and soul. Their beautifully crafted accessories bring an added sense of connection and well-being to Michelle Barone RED, enriching the overall listener experience of self-love and healing through crystal jewelry.

Derma Laser Center

Derma Laser Center stands at the forefront of skincare and cosmetic treatments, offering state-of-the-art services that enhance natural beauty. Their expertise and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner for Michelle Barone RED, providing listeners with insights into the latest trends and advancements in skincare.

Pixi Beauty

Pixi Beauty is a global leader in the beauty industry, celebrated for its innovative products that bring out natural beauty and radiance. Their collaboration with Michelle Barone RED introduces listeners to top-tier beauty tips and products that are both effective and accessible.

Tune in to Michelle Barone RED every week to catch the latest episodes featuring celebrity interviews, influencer spotlights, and thought-provoking discussions. With the combined expertise of Michelle Barone, Ashleigh McPherson, and their outstanding partners, listeners are guaranteed an enriching and entertaining experience.

Don't miss the premiere of Season 4 on August 6, 2024, on iHeart Media of the HV, youtube and on all podcast platforms. Follow Michelle Barone @michellebaroneonline and Ashleigh McPherson @ashhmcpherson on social media for updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of what's to come this season.

