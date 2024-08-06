Pulseforge And Global ZEUS Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Automated Photonic Debonding Tools For South Korea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PulseForge , an pioneer in advanced solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Global ZEUS , a renowned provider of advanced semiconductor processing solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver fully automated photonic debonding tools tailored to the South Korean semiconductor market, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.The partnership leverages PulseForge's innovative photonic debonding and Global ZEUS's expertise in semiconductor processing technology to create a seamless, integrated solution. This joint effort will offer Korean manufacturers a state-of-the-art photonic debonding tool designed to meet the increasing demands for throughput, increased yield, and cost-effectiveness in semiconductor production.“We are excited to partner with Global ZEUS to bring this disruptive solution to the Korean market,” said Jonathan Gibson, CEO at PulseForge.“Our photonic debonding technology combined with Global ZEUS's semiconductor processing expertise will provide Korean semiconductor manufacturers with a tool that addresses throughput, yield, and cost-effectiveness.”“This partnership with PulseForge marks an important milestone in our commitment to providing cutting-edge wafer processing solutions to the Korean semiconductor industry,” said Jong Woo Lee, CEO at Global ZEUS.“We believe this collaboration will set a new standard in debonding technology, addressing the evolving needs of our customers in Korea.”As a result of this partnership, the first fully automated photonic debonding tool will be installed at a leading semiconductor manufacturer in South Korea. Additionally, a demonstration tool will be available at ZEUS's facility in Hwaseong-si, South Korea, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Interested customers can contact PulseForge and Global ZEUS to schedule a demo.About PulseForge:PulseForge is a pioneering company in photonic debonding technology, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive the semiconductor industry forward. With a focus on efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness, PulseForge provides tools and technologies that meet the evolving demands of modern semiconductor manufacturing.About Global ZEUS:Global ZEUS is a renowned provider of advanced semiconductor processing solutions. It has grown to be a leading supplier and trusted partner for the semiconductor, display, robotics and smart factory industries. As a global engineering company with a strong IP portfolio, advanced technology, and world class manufacturing, the core mission of Global ZEUS for more than 50 years has been to deliver solutions that help make its customers successful.For inquiries, please contact:Vikram TurkaniDirector, Technology Partnerships and Strategic Business DevelopmentPulseForge Inc....+1 269-743-8168Global ZEUS contact :Ji Hyun ParkBU Leader, GS BUZEUS Co., LTD....+82 10-2081-7628

