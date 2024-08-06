Webfeat Complete Partners With Greenacres And The Society Of St. Andrew For Local Hunger Relief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

webFEAT Complete, The Society of St. Andrew, and Greenacres teamed up to harvest and donate fresh produce to fight food insecurity in Cincinnati on July 31.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt collaboration, webFEAT Complete teamed up with The Society of St. Andrew and Greenacres to address food insecurity within the local community. On Wednesday, July 31, this dedicated group converged at Greenacres, a historic nestled in The Village of Indian Hill, to harvest fresh produce. With a shared commitment to making a difference, members of webFEAT Complete and volunteers from The Society of St. Andrew worked together to gather a bountiful selection of fruits and vegetables for those in need.During the event, participants harvested chard, basil, thyme, green beans, garlic, onions, and squash. These fresh and nutritious items were then delivered to New York Grocery on Cincinnati's west side. As part of the Beekman St. Corridor distribution, New York Grocery ensures that this produce is made available to local residents for free, helping to ensure that no one in the community goes hungry.“It was truly inspiring to see the community come together for such a meaningful cause,” said Warren Ponticos, a team member from webFEAT Complete who participated in the volunteer effort.“Our team stands by our community, and this initiative provided us with an opportunity to make a tangible difference. Partnering with The Society of St. Andrew and Greenacres Farm has been a rewarding experience, and we look forward to future collaborations.”For more information about webFEAT Complete's community involvement and upcoming initiatives, please visitAbout Greenacres FarmGreenacres Farm is dedicated to preserving the natural environment and historical significance of the Indian Hill area. Through its mission, Greenacres provides opportunities for the public, especially children, to engage with nature and appreciate the arts. The farm embodies values of giving, grace, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. For more information, visit green-acres.About The Society of St. AndrewThe Society of St. Andrew, operating under the mission to bring people together to harvest and share healthy food, aims to reduce food waste and build caring communities. By offering nourishment to hungry neighbors, they make a significant impact on food security. For more information, visit endhunger/ohio.About webFEAT CompleteFor over 25 years, webFEAT Complete has been at the forefront of digital marketing in Cincinnati, Ohio. Committed to helping businesses succeed online, webFEAT Complete offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape and reach target audiences effectively. For more information, visit webfeatcomplete.

