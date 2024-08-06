Highstreet Insurance Partners Expands Its Northwest Presence With The Acquisition Of Columbia Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), one of the fastest growing community-based insurance brokerages and service firms in the US, announced today its of Columbia Insurance ("Columbia"). The terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Vancouver, WA, Columbia provides both personal and commercial risk solutions to clients across Washington, Oregon, and the broader US. Scott Mukensnabl, President of Columbia, and Whitney Norcup, COO, will continue leading their team across Columbia's five locations with the support of Brian Clifford, Highstreet's West Regional President.

"Columbia's client service-oriented team and operational expertise are an excellent addition to Highstreet's West region and beyond," West Regional President, Brian Clifford, said. "We're excited to welcome Columbia to the Highstreet team."

Scott Mukensnabl contributed, "We are constantly seeking ways by which to improve the customer experience through enhanced levels of service, leveraged carrier relationships and breadth of product offerings.

Our relationship with Highstreet Insurance Partners will help to achieve those goals and further expand our reach throughout the Northwest and our extended operating territory."

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at .

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.