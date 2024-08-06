Gardaworld Announces The Closing Of A Repricing Amendment To Its Term B Credit Facility Due 2029

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), a global champion in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed an amendment to its existing Term B credit facilities of 2,315.7

million of US dollars. The amendment aims a repricing and reduction of interest rates of 0.75%, which will allow the Company to reduce its annual expenses by approximately 24 million of CAD dollars.

In a busy market, GardaWorld's disciplined growth strategy continues to receive strong support from the investment community, driven by a proven track record of revenue growth and profit margins appreciation.

As the Company enters the second half of the year, it will focus on executing a rich pipeline of profitable acquisition opportunities, further strengthening its global champion business platforms.

