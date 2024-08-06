Gardaworld Announces The Closing Of A Repricing Amendment To Its Term B Credit Facility Due 2029
8/6/2024 11:02:30 AM
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), a global champion in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed an amendment to its existing Term B credit facilities of 2,315.7
million of US dollars. The amendment aims a repricing and reduction of interest rates of 0.75%, which will allow the Company to reduce its annual financial expenses by approximately 24 million of CAD dollars.
In a busy market, GardaWorld's disciplined growth strategy continues to receive strong support from the investment community, driven by a proven track record of revenue growth and profit margins appreciation.
As the Company enters the second half of the year, it will focus on executing a rich pipeline of profitable acquisition opportunities, further strengthening its global champion business platforms.
About GardaWorld
GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-minded corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.
