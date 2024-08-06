Prophix® Receives 2024 Dresner Industry Excellence Award Maintains An Overall Leader Position In Dresner Wisdom Of Crowds® EPM Market Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following the launch of Prophix OneTM, customers and experts show increased confidence in performance management to improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making



MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix ®, a leading innovator in financial performance management, has received a 2024 Industry Excellence Award from Dresner Advisory Services as an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management. These annual Industry Excellence Awards acknowledge vendors who have achieved at least one leadership position in Dresner Advisory's flagship 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study.

Prophix achieved status as an overall leader in both industry-rating models contained in the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds EPM study. The Customer Experience model considers customers' real-world experience as they work with a vendor's technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor's relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated "confidence" score.

To download a copy of the 2024 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study, visit this link .

The Industry Excellence awards recognize vendors who demonstrate best in class performance across all 33 categories of measurement including integration, overall usability, experience and value, and overall integrity. Prophix has maintained its "perfect recommend" score since 2015.

The recognition for Prophix reflects continued momentum following the recent launch of Prophix OneTM, a Financial Performance Platform. Prophix One leverages advanced technologies and innovative functionality to deliver a single, seamless point of access and a consistent and intuitive user experience

to address financial planning , financial close & consolidation , accounting & compliance, budgeting , and reporting. Where high-growth organizations, particularly in the midmarket, have traditionally struggled with manual processes that lead to delays, errors and potential bottlenecks, Prophix One empowers the Office of the CFO to make data-informed decisions drawing from one version of the truth.

"We're deeply honored by this award and grateful to our customers, whose close collaboration has been instrumental in ensuring Prophix One truly addresses their needs and exceeds expectations," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO, Prophix. "We are proud to maintain our position as an Overall Leader in this important study as it exhibits the hard work of our team and the importance that we place on the customer experience."

"Ratings in our flagship EPM Market Study are driven solely on the voice of the customer, providing an accurate and unbiased assessment of the EPM vendors," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Prophix on once again receiving high recognition from their customers and being named an Overall Leader in EPM."

Continued Industry Recognition

Prophix was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications for Mid-Market Organizations 2024 Vendor Assessment. The IT industry analyst recognized Prophix for its deep domain expertise in specific industry verticals, including construction and higher education.

Based on direct customer feedback, Prophix earned 29 leading positions across its four designated peer groups in BARC's Planning Survey 24 . Among these groups, Prophix ranked number one in worldwide Sales Experience, Vendor Support and Reporting & Analysis.

Prophix was included as a Key Competitor in the 2024-2025 BPM Partners' Vendor Landscape Matrix for Financial, Operational, and Strategic Business Performance Management. Customers identified Prophix's core strengths as "intuitive, product flexibility, short payback period, easy expandability, complete consolidation."

"These accolades, driven by direct customer feedback, validate the transformative impact of Prophix One," said Aaron Levine, CFO, Prophix. "We are honored by these recognitions as they underscore our unwavering commitment to empower finance leaders with cutting-edge solutions and drive success for our customers."

About Prophix®

Ambitious finance leaders engage with Prophix to drive progress and do their best work. Leveraging Prophix One, a Financial Performance Platform, to improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making within a harmonized user experience, global finance teams are empowered to step into the next generation of finance with no reservation.

Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate data with access to best-in-class automated insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 3,000 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at .

SOURCE Prophix