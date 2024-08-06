Donovan & Chelsea Ryckis Best-Selling Book, It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare To Accompany Acclaimed Documentary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare

Donovan & Chelsea Ryckis Release Best-Selling Book, "It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare," to Accompany Acclaimed Documentary

- Chelsea RyckisORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Donovan & Chelsea Ryckis, best-selling author and expert in healthcare consulting, are thrilled to announce the launch of their new on Amazon. The book, a companion to their recently produced documentary, "It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare," has already hit three best-seller lists. This companion piece dives deeper into the critical issues explored in the documentary, offering further insights and solutions."The process of producing 'It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare' was incredibly rewarding. We believe it will inspire the masses to think differently about their healthcare decisions. Our companion book aims to extend this message and encourage employers to create sustainable healthcare programs for the 180 million Americans relying on their healthcare decisions," said Chelsea Ryckis.The documentary and book reveal the startling truths behind the employer-sponsored healthcare system, highlighting the challenges faced by employers and the millions they insure. This comprehensive project sheds light on the rising costs and profit-driven motives within the industry and offers a transparent pathway forward.Ethos Benefits , a nationwide fiduciary benefits consulting firm, has been at the forefront of promoting transparency in broker compensation and challenging the health insurance industry. The success of the documentary and the book, along with Chelsea Ryckis's recognition as Advisor of the Year and Most Innovative Healthcare Consultant of the Year, are testaments to years of dedicated work.Looking ahead, Donovan & Chelsea Ryckis plan to premiere the documentary in Nashville and speak at prominent industry events, including the Benefits Nation Conference and the International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists (ISCEBS). They will also be traveling across the country, premiering the documentary and educating employers, CFOs, and HR professionals on fiduciary responsibility in health plans.For more information or to get your free signed copy, visit .

