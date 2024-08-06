Accusourcehr Acquires California-Based Consumer Reporting Agency Frasco Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Filby, CEOPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AccuSourceHR, Inc., a leading provider of workforce screening solutions, including background checks, employment verification, identity verification, drug screening and occupational services led by CEO Dan Filby, is pleased to announce the of Frasco Profiles, an employment screening organization headquartered in Burbank, California. With focus on client-centric customized programs and concierge-level support, Frasco Profiles is a legacy consumer reporting agency with over 29 years of dedication to affording quality service and expert care.“We're excited to welcome new team members and valued clients to our organization, further strengthening their service footprint in the healthcare, staffing, government, education, transportation, and manufacturing industries.” said Mr. Filby.“Frasco Profiles has established long-term client relationships through its commitment to providing comprehensive, compliant screening services. Many transitioning staff members have greater than 10 years of direct industry experience further expanding our team of highly knowledgeable subject matter experts. Under AccuSourceHR's leadership, Frasco Profiles clients will have access to expanded product options and new innovations while maintaining our combined organization's overall commitment to promoting legal compliance and supporting best-in-class client service levels.”Completing five successful acquisitions in the last three years, AccuSourceHR remains actively engaged in identifying additional investment opportunities in the background screening and the broader tech-enabled HR services market. Relevant companies and brokers should contact Dan Filby at .... For more information, please visit .About AccuSourceHRAccuSourceHR, Inc. is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization's human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehr

