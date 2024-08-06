BEST BUDDIES PALM BEACH ANNOUNCES ITS GALA TO SECURE ITS FIRST INDEPENDENT LIVING FACILITY IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Buddies 2024 Champion of the Year Gala Co-Chairs Lynsey Kane and Hunter Huff

The organization is excited to announce its Gala Co-Chairs, Lynsey Kane and Hunter Huff, both long-time advocates for inclusion with Best Buddies International

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce the 2024 Champion of the Year fundraising drive, with a goal of $400,000, to support its 2024 Champion of the Year Gala, hosted by Best Buddies in Palm Beach County, FL.“This year's goal is crucial that we achieve this financial commitment,” said Co-Chair Lynsey Kane, whose mission is to ensure that individuals with IDDs have an inclusive living home in Palm Beach County.“I am very proud to announce the appointment of my Co-Chair, 26-year-old Hunter Huff, who will be the first chair with an IDD of the annual gala for Palm Beach County” added Kane.“I first met Hunter eight years ago at a Best Buddies event, and we have been friends ever since. I am striving to help to provide that Hunter, along with others with IDDs, have the opportunity to live on their own, in the new planned Best Buddies Living home.”Hunter Huff, also the youngest co-chair at 26 years old, has been involved with Best Buddies for over 10 years, since he was a sophomore at Jupiter High. He has attended two annual conferences, been appointed a Global Ambassador, participated in the Hyannisport Challenge, and has spoken alongside founder Anthony Shriver in Washington, D.C.“I have forged so many new friendships and met people from around the world, as a part of Best Buddies, and am so honored to be asked to be Co-Chair,” expressed Hunter. He famously added the words to the song that he often leads,“Go Best Buddies!”The gala will feature the Champions, a group of local leaders who will soon be raising funds with their Mission Partners“Best Buddies,” to support their local Best Buddies programs. The impact of these and related programs currently covers 47 chapters and 1,250 participants in five counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River.Best Buddies now has chapters in 46 area schools and three colleges,107 citizens members and 22 people in jobs programs in Palm Beach County, thanks to their great affiliate employers including PDQ, Wawa and Office Depot. Regional Director Tricia Williams has led the Champion of the Year Gala and the Best Buddies Friendship Walk over the past six years, and both efforts have contributed over $1.5 million to the programs above.The 2024 Champions Gala of the Year will take place at the beloved Kravis Center, in the Gimelstob Ballroom in The Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach, on Friday, November 1st. from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The popular gala will feature both Silent and Live Auctions, with several one-of-a-kind items up for auction, including amazing gifts of travel, sports, art, spas, golf and much more, cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, a keynote address from a Best Buddies Global Ambassador and just plain fun.“We are currently seeking sponsors and committed community partnerships to be able to open the Best Buddies Independent Living Program in Palm Beach County in 2025,” Williams explained.“It will give those with an IDD the opportunity to live beside their peers, both with and without IDD,” added Williams.Not only will this be a fantastic evening, one will also be a part of Best Buddies' goal to expand more opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with IDD in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast of Florida.This event is expected to sell out. Tickets will be on sale soon at Tickets are now available at call 561.972.5312 for more information and to purchase tickets for the event.Key sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please call the office above for more details.ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs - Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies® , Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living- engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 45 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit , facebook/bestbuddies or twitter/bestbuddies.For more information about the Best Buddies in Palm Beach 2024 Champion of the Year Gala and/or media inquiries, please contact:... or 561.891.7841.

