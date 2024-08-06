Wildcat Management Honored As Top Commercial Real Estate Developer In North Texas For The Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wildcat Managemen t is excited to announce they have been recognized by The Dallas Business Journal as one of the top commercial developers in North Texas for the FIFTH consecutive year . This prestigious accolade reflects the company's continued excellence and leadership in the commercial real estate industry.

The Dallas Business Journal's "The List" is a yearly report compiled by the DBJ research team in each of their 40 newsrooms, offering a deep look at the largest and most influential players in the industry sectors that define our local economies. Wildcat Management's consistent presence on this list underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence, breaking barriers, and community impact.

Tanya Ragan, President of Wildcat Management , stands out on the list as the only woman owned, self-made, and operating real estate development and investment company. Ragan's impact is substantial, making her one of the most influential players in the industry. The other companies represented are typically large, institutional and global groups.

Wildcat Management is working on multiple developments throughout North Texas , and across the country. They recently sold the Liberty Building , the oldest building in Downtown Dallas, which was lovingly moved "brick by brick" to the Dallas Farmers Market neighborhood. Currently they are working on a new project for the Purse Building (the FBI operation center following the JFK assassination), developing Castle Ranch in Mansfield, and several other exciting projects that will be announced in the coming months.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again by The Dallas Business Journal," said Tanya Ragan, President of Wildcat Management. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and the strong relationships we've built within the North Texas community. We look forward to continuing our work and expanding our presence in commercial real estate development."

About Wildcat Management:

Wildcat Management, led by Tanya Ragan , is a Dallas-based real estate development firm known for its commitment to revitalizing urban areas and creating dynamic, sustainable communities. With a track record of successful projects, Wildcat Management continues to set the standard for innovative and impactful development in the Dallas Fort Worth area and beyond.

