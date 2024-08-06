Rainbow Children's Hospital Observes World Breastfeeding Week 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 5, 2024:

The Guindy Unit of Rainbow Children's Hospital observed World Breastfeeding Week, underscoring the essential role of breastfeeding in the health and well-being of both mothers and infants. The event was marked by the esteemed presence of Chief Guests Dr. V. V. Varadarajan, Lead Pediatrician, K.S. Hospital, Velachery and Dr. Balakumari S., Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, K.S. Hospital, Velachery, Mr. Mani Maran, Regional Head, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Dr. Anuradha Baskaran, Regional Medical Director, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Dr. Rahul Yadav, Lead Consultant – Perinatology & Neonatology, Rainbow Children's Hospital and Dr. Mathangi Rajagopalan, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Rainbow Children's Hospital. Several Gynecologists, Lactation Consultants, and other medical professionals participated in the event.

Every year, World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1st to August 7th. It offers a crucial chance to promote the benefits of breastfeeding and help new mothers and their infants by modeling supportive actions. This week’s objectives are to emphasize the significance of breastfeeding for lactating mothers and highlight the numerous health benefits of breast milk for newborns.

Dr. V. V. Varadarajan, Lead Pediatrician, K.S. Hospital, Velachery stated, “Breastfeeding offers unparalleled health benefits, from bolstering an infant’s immune system to ensuring optimal growth and development. Healthcare professionals must provide accurate information and unwavering support to new mothers to help them embrace and sustain this vital practice.”

"Breastfeeding not only supports a newborn's health but also significantly improves the mother's well-being by aiding postpartum recovery and lowering cancer risks," said Dr. Balakumari. S, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, K.S. Hospital, Velachery.

